Job feeds segregated by geographies and industries, continuously updated with fresh data. Ideal for recruitment agencies, job boards and labour market analytics firms.
Generate high quality leads by identifying the staffing needs of companies from various regions. Provide customised list of job opportunities to your candidates, use the insights from the job data feed to gain competitive advantage and increase revenue.
Capture structured, high quality and latest job listings to find the latest labor trends. Build intelligence with this data to gain insights into the recruitment activities of competitors and customers.
Aggregate jobs and keep your job board updated with fresh listings posted on company websites across the globe. Access the formatted data and directly plug-in to your database.
Our pool of sites are regularly updated with new websites to give you the maximum value out of the job feeds. Apart from that we ensure that the job feeds contain only the active companies.
JobsPikr delivers data from several geographical locations to make sure that your offerings are relevant for both local and international market. Currently available in the USA, EU, India, Southeast Asia and Australia.
Get ready-to-use data in CSV, XML and JSON format for easy integration with most database systems. Directly download the data or publish the data to FTP, Amazon S3 or Dropbox via REST API.
The affordability of our solution ensures that the pricing fits any company’s budget. You can select individual websites or all the websites from specific geographies/industries.
Our AutoExtract algorithm uses machine learning techniques to automatically identify job related fields from the career section of company websites. Hence, it provides continuous job feed irrespective of the changes in the website structure.
Take the advantage of our cloud services to avoid costs associated with infrastructure and upkeep. Free up the resources to focus on the application of data.
JobsPikr deploys automated crawlers powered by machine learning techniques to extract latest job listings from the career pages of company websites and delivers the data feed segregated by geographical regions & industries.
Select the individual websites or all the sites from the geographical region and industry as per your requirement
Pay the subscription fee
Directly download data or publish the data via our REST API
Sites
0-10
11-100
101-500
501-2000
Quarterly
per site
Free (Pay by Tweet)
$2.7
$2.2
$1.8
Monthly
per site
Free (Pay by Tweet)
$3
$2.5
$2
